Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solitron Devices Stock Up 0.9%

OTCMKTS:SODI opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. Solitron Devices has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

