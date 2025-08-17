SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 25.9% – Here’s What Happened

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) was up 25.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.10 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.98 ($0.20). Approximately 43,666,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 598% from the average daily volume of 6,257,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.90 ($0.16).

SolGold Stock Up 25.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of £561.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Smith acquired 41,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,183.10 ($5,669.69). Insiders have acquired 185,842 shares of company stock worth $1,858,420 in the last three months. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

