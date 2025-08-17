Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.84 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $4.84, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 107.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.98%.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SLGL opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

