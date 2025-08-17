Smooth Love Potion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.22 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $67.98 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118,237.59 or 0.99881614 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118,020.35 or 0.99655008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.09 or 0.00345582 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 35,966,943,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,966,975,067 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

