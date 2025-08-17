Short Interest in Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Decreases By 62.1%

Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,000 shares, adecreaseof62.1% from the July 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sekisui House Price Performance

Shares of SKHSY stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sekisui House has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.93.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Sekisui House had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sekisui House to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

