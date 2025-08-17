Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Expands By 386.1%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 231,400 shares, agrowthof386.1% from the July 15th total of 47,600 shares. Currently,6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently,6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iSpecimen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iSpecimen stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 2.27% of iSpecimen as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Price Performance

ISPC stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.65. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $3.38. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 172.48% and a negative return on equity of 315.38%.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

