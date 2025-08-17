Seven Mile Advisory Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Seven Mile Advisory cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,812,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,761 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $449.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $452.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.