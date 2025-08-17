Seven Mile Advisory Invests $246,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $520,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $253,816,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

PLTR stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $418.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

