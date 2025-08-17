Seven Mile Advisory Has $376,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,488 shares of company stock worth $80,323,823 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $181.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.85%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

