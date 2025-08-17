Seven Mile Advisory Buys 410 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $177.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65. The company has a market capitalization of $288.07 billion, a PE ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average is $120.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

