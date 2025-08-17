Seek First Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Seek First Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 666,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Seek First Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

