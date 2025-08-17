Seek First Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,313 Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Seek First Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.6% of Seek First Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 33,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of LRCX opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $108.02.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.