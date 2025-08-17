Seek First Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Seek First Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Seek First Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after purchasing an additional 297,840 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,955 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,275,000 after purchasing an additional 135,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $286.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

