Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Lifted by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

