SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,666,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,886,844,000 after purchasing an additional 268,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,549,000 after purchasing an additional 134,624 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,969,000 after purchasing an additional 204,902 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.4%

SBAC stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $192.55 and a 52 week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

