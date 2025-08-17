RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 40.5% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 228.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Stock Down 0.7%

RTX stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $158.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.