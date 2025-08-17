Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 32,289 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,289 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 179.0% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $431.00 target price on Talen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $418.00 price target (up previously from $353.00) on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $377.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $131.31 and a 12 month high of $394.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

