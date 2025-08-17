Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 190,606 TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000. TAT Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.74% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TAT Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Shares of TATT opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.77. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 8.21%.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

