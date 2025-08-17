Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $5.92 Million in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000. Anterix comprises 3.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth $7,204,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 388,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 97,127 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $418.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.89. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $42.91.

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 495.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

