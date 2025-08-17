Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $3.97 Million in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. ATI makes up about 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of ATI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 104.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ATI by 115.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $3,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,259 shares of company stock valued at $16,026,385 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on ATI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

View Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.52. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $96.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.