Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $3.29 Million in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000. Novanta comprises approximately 1.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,910,000 after buying an additional 279,793 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,075,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 2,714.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,160 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 934,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,435,000 after purchasing an additional 81,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novanta by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,986 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Novanta stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $186.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

