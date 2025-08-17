Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Roubaix Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,433 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of JFrog worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.87.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,271,086 shares in the company, valued at $275,676,940.56. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $999,456.12. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 686,360 shares in the company, valued at $29,623,297.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,150. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

