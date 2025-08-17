Roubaix Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares during the quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arteris by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 11,823.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of AIP stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

In other news, Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 63,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $824,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 590,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,300. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,839,071 shares in the company, valued at $129,088,611.52. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,028. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

