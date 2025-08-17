Reviewing U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Athena Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A -196.04% -163.85% Athena Gold N/A -3.19% -2.82%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings for U.S. GoldMining and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 235.87%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Athena Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$8.48 million ($0.66) -11.95 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

Athena Gold beats U.S. GoldMining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Athena Gold

(Get Free Report)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada. It also owns 100% interest in the Crow Springs project, which consists of eleven unpatented mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.