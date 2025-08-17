Reviewing ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) & Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) and ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEX has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and ONEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 21.79% 16.11% 7.68% ONEX 61.92% 6.14% 3.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

95.3% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ONEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and ONEX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.04 billion 3.04 $511.60 million $13.70 15.96 ONEX $649.00 million 8.90 $303.00 million $7.32 11.20

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than ONEX. ONEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affiliated Managers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Affiliated Managers Group and ONEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 ONEX 0 0 2 0 3.00

Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus target price of $215.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than ONEX.

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. ONEX pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ONEX pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats ONEX on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail, high net worth and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

About ONEX

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.