Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,420,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $95.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Southern Copper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 270.0%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,700. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

