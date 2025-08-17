Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $580.41 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $544.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

