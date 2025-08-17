Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 131,763 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,637 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 131,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of NXP Semiconductors worth $275,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,545,958,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,693,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $891,975,000 after purchasing an additional 353,782 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $858,902,000 after purchasing an additional 432,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,756 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,622,000 after purchasing an additional 357,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,671,388 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $555,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $228.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $259.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

