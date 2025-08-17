Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 52,939 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 649,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $282,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $507.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.09 and a 200-day moving average of $460.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $531.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total value of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,575.60. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

