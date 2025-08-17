Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 359,024 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,474,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,024 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $340,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.65.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

