QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.070-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.405. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of QDEL opened at $25.93 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

