pzETH (PZETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $89.52 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,307.48 or 0.04506846 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, pzETH has traded 5% higher against the dollar. pzETH has a market cap of $89.52 million and approximately $5.18 thousand worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About pzETH

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 9,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 9,571.63711641 with 19,061.29019401 in circulation. The last known price of pzETH is 5,307.47793603 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

