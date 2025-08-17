Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,688,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $334,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 328,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,491,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $42,534.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,673. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock worth $1,002,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

