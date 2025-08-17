Promising Chinese Stocks To Consider – August 16th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, and Wynn Resorts are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in China or operating primarily there and listed on domestic exchanges (e.g. Shanghai and Shenzhen) or overseas markets such as Hong Kong (H-shares) and the U.S. (ADRs). They offer investors exposure to China’s economic growth but carry risks related to regulatory oversight, currency fluctuations and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.93. 1,063,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.73. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $198.33 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE:MTD traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,315.67. 135,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,327. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,521.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,215.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,190.48.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. 1,496,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,596. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59.

