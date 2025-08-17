Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Procore Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Procore Technologies worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 174.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Arete started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $163,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,607,455.04. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $20,021,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,893,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,620,340.08. This represents a 14.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,755 shares of company stock valued at $42,751,179 in the last ninety days. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE PCOR opened at $65.37 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.