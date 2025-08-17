Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 78,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $178,259,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CSX’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

