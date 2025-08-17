Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.99 and last traded at C$24.25, with a volume of 141986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.22.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

