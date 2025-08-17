Penn Mutual Asset Management Takes $657,000 Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. CuriosityStream comprises approximately 1.3% of Penn Mutual Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 150,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,570,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,967,042. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 252,486 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $1,181,634.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,085,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,670.36. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 932,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,504. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of CURI opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.46 million, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 1.74. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -355.56%.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

