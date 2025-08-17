Penn Mutual Asset Management Takes $134,000 Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 33.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Amplitude by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amplitude news, Director Erica Schultz sold 26,394 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $329,661.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,325. This trade represents a 22.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $106,189.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,152 shares in the company, valued at $988,608.48. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,911 shares of company stock worth $571,352. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.54. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

