Penn Mutual Asset Management Makes New $358,000 Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Sun Communities by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 348,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Jeff Blau bought 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.99 per share, with a total value of $432,433.35. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,433.35. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Bank of America raised their target price on Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.