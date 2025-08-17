Penn Mutual Asset Management Makes New $297,000 Investment in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Penn Mutual Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,509,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5%

EL stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

