Penn Mutual Asset Management Invests $248,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $2,526,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,859,000 after purchasing an additional 449,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

