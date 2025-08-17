Penn Mutual Asset Management Increases Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. California Water Service Group accounts for 1.2% of Penn Mutual Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 751.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 785.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

