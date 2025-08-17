Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 143.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 146.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $61,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

