Orora Limited (ORA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 6th

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 216.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

Orora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Orora alerts:

About Orora

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.