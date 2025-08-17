Orora Limited (ORA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 6th

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 216.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.
Orora Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.
About Orora
