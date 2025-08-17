O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $244,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,920 shares of company stock worth $15,763,302. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

