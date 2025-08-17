Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 6,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,400,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 46,357 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

