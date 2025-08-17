Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $129.04 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Ontology has a total market cap of $129.04 million and $7.41 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.72 or 0.03853551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00009484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 914,697,857 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

