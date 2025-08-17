Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,355 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of New York Times worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $652,543.72. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,490 shares of company stock worth $769,928 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $60.11 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

