Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $13.03 Million Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $340.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $198.46 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $185.95 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.82. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

